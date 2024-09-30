'Something I Worked on All Summer': Celtics' Foe Shares Lesson Learned in Playoff Series vs. Boston
The Celtics' playoff run to Banner 18 started with a 4-1 series victory against the Heat. While Boston bested Miami in a seven-game slugfest in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, to this year's NBA champions, their first-round win was a testament to their maturation.
"We should be learning from our mistakes and learning from things that we could have done better and applying it to the next season, which we are doing this year," voiced Jayson Tatum after the Celtics vanquished the Heat. "Because we're trying to have a different outcome from what we had last year."
Jaylen Brown conveyed, "I think we're up to the challenge; I think I'm up to the challenge, and I'm excited about that. So, we're graduating; we haven't graduated yet."
On media day on Monday in Miami, Tyler Herro shared what he took from the Heat's opening-round series against Boston.
"From Jrue to Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, rotating different guys on me, seeing multiple bodies at once, being very physical with me off the ball, not letting me get comfortable and getting into my game," said Herro.
"I took a lot away from that scenario right there, to be able to play with a guy leaning on me, a guy having their body on me the entire time and not taking a body off me on that offensive end is something I worked on that all summer. Trying to create different space without having the ball in my hands."
The six-foot-five guard also shared that he ended last season weighing 189 pounds but now tips the scales at 201, which is "the heaviest I've came into camp in my career."
Herro hopes he'll be able to keep the added weight on and that it will help him stay healthy in the upcoming campaign.
Like Boston, Miami enters the 2024-25 season primarily relying on continuity and internal development, meaning the latter's banking on the former Sixth Man of the Year to build on a campaign where he averaged career highs in points (20.8) and assists (4.5) while grabbing 5.3 rebounds, a tick below his personal best of 5.4. Herro also drilled 39.6 percent of the 7.9 threes he hoisted.
His new physique and working on what he learned from the Heat's first-round series against the Celtics could pay dividends for a division rival many are disregarding after a quiet summer.
