Celtics Owner Reportedly Pursuing Paris-Based Soccer Team
Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the Celtics' primary shareholder, intends to sell a majority interest in the reigning NBA champions in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. They also expect Wyc Grousbeck to remain on board as the Governor of the franchise until the second closing in 2028.
The belief is that the NBA and the Celtics are seeking a $6 billion return for one of the most prominent teams in sports. However, not owning TD Garden, the arena they play their home games, is a significant factor in why the franchise may go for closer to $5 billion.
While minority owner Steve Pagliuca is involved in the bidding, according to Jill R Shah and David Hellier of Bloomberg News, he's also "discussing a takeover of Red Star FC, a Paris-based football club."
Founded in 1897, they are the fourth-oldest French football club. Red Star FC competes in Ligue 2, the French second tier, where they are 2-2 and have six points to start the 2024-25 campaign. Guingamp, Paris FC, and Lorient sit atop the table at 3-0 with nine points each.
Purchasing Red Star FC would not be Pagliuca's first venture into soccer. He owns Atalanta, which competes in Serie A, the top tier of the Italian league system.
While the Celtics are working toward a two-part sale, within a matter of months, Pagliuca could add not one but two storied franchises to his portfolio.
