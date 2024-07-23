Celtics Preseason Schedule Announced
After Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown broke through to their first NBA championship, leading the Celtics to Banner 18, Boston has spent the offseason keeping as much of its title team intact as possible.
Thirteen of the 15 players with the Celtics on standard contracts last season are returning for the 2024-25 campaign. The same goes for JD Davison and Drew Peterson, who are back on two-way deals.
After extending Sam Hauser over the weekend, agreeing to a four-year, $45 million pact with no options for the final season of the contract, eight members of Boston's championship-winning rotation are on multi-year deals.
That continuity goes a long way in maintaining a culture where sacrifice and prioritizing what's best for the collective were crucial to the Celtics returning to the NBA summit.
It's also critical to their title defense, which unofficially begins with preseason play against the Denver Nuggets in a two-tilt mini-series at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi that starts on Oct. 4.
After that, the reigning champions return home to TD Garden to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 12. One night later, they welcome the Toronto Raptors to town.
The Celtics' preseason slate ends against the latter in a matchup north of the border on Oct. 15.
Further Reading
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Consolation Round Loss to 76ers
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player