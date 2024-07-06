Celtics Sign First-Round Draft Pick Baylor Scheierman
Baylor Scheierman is now officially a member of the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, the reigning NBA champions announced that they've put pen to paper on a contract agreement with the 30th overall pick in this year's draft.
The first chance to see him suit up for the Celtics is at Summer League on Saturday, Jul. 13, against the Heat.
The unanimous First Team All-Big East selection became the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
The former Creighton Bluejay has parking lot range and buried 38.1% of the 8.3 shots he hoisted from beyond the arc last season. In his fifth and final collegiate campaign, Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and nearly a steal per game.
It's a testament to him making an impact with far more than his shooting. The Aurora, Nebraska native has a terrific feel for the game, with anticipatory skills that got sharpened from his time as a star quarterback in high school.
In 2018, he led Aurora High School to a Nebraska State Class C1 State Football championship, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and a state-record 59 touchdowns.
Scheierman told Inside The Celtics of the role that his time as a quarterback played in his growth as a facilitator on the court, "I think it plays a big part. Obviously, the quarterback in football, you have to know everything that's going on, on the field. You have to know what routes your receivers are running, you have to know what the defense is in, you have to know what routes beat certain defenses, and I think you have to know it all, and it happens so fast. And I think basketball, obviously, it's kind of the same thing.
"And in terms of my playmaking, my ability to see the court and kind of anticipate things before it happens and then obviously my ability to deliver the ball on time and on target. And I think me playing football, it definitely helped me continue to develop that on the basketball court, for sure."
With Scheierman officially under contract, Boston has filled 14 out of 15 standard roster spots. That meets the minimum requirement. So, while the door appears open for a reunion with Oshae Brissett, if he signs elsewhere, the Celtics may leave their last opening vacant, given they're over the second apron.
That would give them more flexibility, avoid adding payroll, and guard against bringing in someone who negatively impacts team chemistry in a role offering little playing time.
Further Reading
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise
Derrick White, Essential to Celtics' Dynasty Hopes, Signs 4-Year Extension
Celtics Work Quickly to Re-Sign Luke Kornet
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player