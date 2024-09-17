Celtics Waive Recent Signing, Re-Fill Final Offseason Roster Spot
On Tuesday, the Celtics filled their final offseason roster spot by signing Dmytro Skapintsev to an Exhibit 10 deal. The seven-foot-one center spent the last two years with the Knicks G League affiliate in Westchester. He averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks last season.
That move comes a few days after the reigning NBA champions waived Jordan Schakel. Previously, Boston addressed its 21st and final offseason roster opening by inking the six-foot-six sharpshooter to an Exhibit 10 deal.
Schakel will receive a $77.5 thousand bonus if he spends at least 60 days with the Maine Celtics, which seems likely to happen.
The 26-year-old former San Diego State standout averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for Boston's G League affiliate last season. He also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Schakel has appeared in six NBA games across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns while with the Wizards. He has career averages of 1.3 points and 1.3 steals in six minutes of playing time.
