Celtics Sign Sharpshooter from G League Affiliate to Final Offseason Roster Spot
The Boston Celtics spent the offseason keeping nearly their entire title team intact. Fifteen of the 17 players who helped the franchise capture its 18th banner will be there to see it raised to the TD Garden rafters on Oct. 22 before a rivalry clash with the New York Knicks to kick off the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
While the reigning NBA champions have filled their three two-way spots with this year's second-round pick Anton Watson and familiar faces in JD Davison and Drew Peterson, they have room to add one more player on a standard contract.
Boston has already met the league minimum, with 14 players on deals of that nature, and might opt to preserve its roster vacancy and avoid adding to a $196.6 million payroll. The Celtics are also $7.6 million over the second apron.
However, with Lonnie Walker IV joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal, the explosive scoring guard, who averaged 9.7 points and knocked down 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of playing time across 58 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, will have a chance to make his case for the 15th roster spot directly to the organization.
Boston's now followed that up with another Exhibit 10 signing, adding Jordan Schakel on a contract of that nature, per CLNS Media's Bobby Manning. The move means the Celtics have reached the offseason roster max of carrying 21 players.
Along with 14 players on standard deals, three on two-way arrangements, plus Walker and Schakel, Ron Harper Jr. and Tristan Enaruna will be in Boston for training camp. The latter two were on the Summer League C's in Las Vegas this year. They are both on Exhibit 10 contracts.
Manning previously reported that the Celtics plan on signing former two-way member Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 deal when he's fully recovered from the right ACL tear that forced him to miss the 2023-24 campaign.
Scrubb told Manning in early August that he's 80 percent back physically. Boston must waive another player on an Exhibit 10 contract to make room for him.
Whereas Walker might play his way onto the Celtics or another NBA roster, Scrubb, who has three years of NBA experience with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, Schakel, Harper Jr., and Enaruna are more likely to earn a roster spot with the franchise's G League affiliate in Maine, where the team's newest signing spent last season.
Schakel averaged 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. The six-foot-six wing also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, helping Maine reach the G League Finals for the first time in team history.
The 26-year-old former San Diego State standout also has appeared in six NBA games across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns while with the Washington Wizards. He has career averages of 1.3 points and 1.3 steals in six minutes of playing time.
