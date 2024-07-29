Derrick White Reveals Surprising Phone Call From Jaylen Brown After Team USA Snub
Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White are currently representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, this year’s Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, was snubbed from Team USA’s roster.
On his X account, Brown subtly expressed his discontent towards not being offered a spot on the roster. This happened shortly after White was announced as a replacement for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Per Inside The Celtics, White received a phone call from Brown regarding Team USA’s decision.
“Jaylen gave me a call and I was like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t need to call me. I know we’re good,’” said White. “He gave me a call and said he just wanted to clear things up and I told him we’re all good. Never any problem or issue with us, for sure. He’s a hell of a player and I’ve never had a bad thing to say about JB.”