Former Celtics Sharpshooter Leaving NBA for Olympiacos
After building an NBA career spanning over a decade, Evan Fournier is taking his talents overseas.
The sharpshooter from France arrived in the Association as a first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets at the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent seven of his 12 seasons in the Association with the Orlando Magic.
After helping lead them to consecutive first-round playoff appearances, the Boston Celtics acquired Fourner at the 2021 trade deadline. In 16 regular season games with his new team, including 10 starts, he averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also knocked down 46.3 percent of the 5.9 threes he hoisted.
The Celtics bowed out to the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets in the first round of that year's playoffs. That summer, Fournier signed with the New York Knicks.
In the "Big Apple," he used the fuel from not getting a new deal with Boston to become a Celtics killer in the 2021-22 campaign. In three games against them that season, Fournier generated 35 points per contest while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 54.1 percent from beyond the arc.
After starting last year with the Knicks but only appearing in three matchups, he was included in a deal leading up to the trade deadline that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the Knicks and Fournier to the Detroit Pistons. In 29 tilts, he produced 7.2 points per contest.
He then helped lead France to the gold medal game against Team USA, averaging nearly 10 points per contest for the host country at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Now Fournier is signing a two-year deal with EuroLeague club Olympiacos worth north of $4 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
While there could be an NBA return in the 31-year-old wing's future, the move sets him up to finish his playing career overseas.
