Inside The Celtics

Former Celtics Sharpshooter Leaving NBA for Olympiacos

Bobby Krivitsky

May 22, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) shoots a three-point shot defended by Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
May 22, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) shoots a three-point shot defended by Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports / Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After building an NBA career spanning over a decade, Evan Fournier is taking his talents overseas.

The sharpshooter from France arrived in the Association as a first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets at the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent seven of his 12 seasons in the Association with the Orlando Magic.

After helping lead them to consecutive first-round playoff appearances, the Boston Celtics acquired Fourner at the 2021 trade deadline. In 16 regular season games with his new team, including 10 starts, he averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also knocked down 46.3 percent of the 5.9 threes he hoisted.

Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) shoots for three points against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3).
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics bowed out to the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets in the first round of that year's playoffs. That summer, Fournier signed with the New York Knicks.

In the "Big Apple," he used the fuel from not getting a new deal with Boston to become a Celtics killer in the 2021-22 campaign. In three games against them that season, Fournier generated 35 points per contest while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 54.1 percent from beyond the arc.

After starting last year with the Knicks but only appearing in three matchups, he was included in a deal leading up to the trade deadline that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the Knicks and Fournier to the Detroit Pistons. In 29 tilts, he produced 7.2 points per contest.

He then helped lead France to the gold medal game against Team USA, averaging nearly 10 points per contest for the host country at the Paris Olympics this summer.

France shooting guard Evan Fournier (10) shoots vs. Team USA center Anthony Davis (14) in the men's basketball gold game.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Now Fournier is signing a two-year deal with EuroLeague club Olympiacos worth north of $4 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While there could be an NBA return in the 31-year-old wing's future, the move sets him up to finish his playing career overseas.

Further Reading

Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics

Jayson Tatum Shares Warning to Celtics at Championship Ring Fitting

Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories