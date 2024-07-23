Inside The Celtics

Local Star and Former NBA Champion Signs with Celtics Rival

Bobby Krivitsky

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second quarter in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second quarter in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The theme of the Celtics' offseason is continuity. After agreeing to a four-year, $45 million deal with Sam Hauser, eight of their rotation players from last season's title team are under contract beyond the upcoming campaign.

Thirteen of the 15 roster members on standard deals with Boston in 2023-24 are returning for the quest for Banner 19. JD Davison and Drew Peterson also remain in the fold on two-way contracts.

While the Celtics are running it back, their rivals are loading up in an effort to dethrone them.

Most notably, the 76ers acquired Paul George, and the Knicks added Mikal Bridges. Other impactful moves in the Eastern Conference include the Magic bringing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on board and the Bucks signing Gary Trent Jr.

As Philadelphia attempts to build around its new big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George, they've bolstered their backcourt. That started with selecting former Duke Blue Devil Jared McCain in the first round of this year's NBA Draft. On top of bringing back Kyle Lowry, the Sixers are signing Reggie Jackson, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) celebrates his three-point basket vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The former Boston College star, who helped lead the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament in 2009, got dealt to the Hornets on day two of this year's NBA Draft.

After agreeing to a buyout with Charlotte, Jackson will take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love. Like Lowry, the 34-year-old guard brings championship experience to the 76ers, having lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy while teaming with Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets in 2022-23.

The 13-year veteran played in all 82 games last regular season, including 23 starts. He averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in 22.2 minutes of floor time for Denver.

