Here's How Celtics Trio Fared in Gold Medal Game vs. France
When discussing Stephen Curry's place in basketball's pantheon, leaving out his performance in the gold medal game against France would be negligible.
In his first and potentially only Olympic appearance, the most prominent shooter in the sport's history generated 12 of his team-high 24 points in the final 2:47. The U.S. scored 16 points in that stretch.
Curry did so on 4/4 shooting; whether it was seven-foot-four Victor Wembanyama -- who finished with a game-high 26 points -- or the Warriors star subbing out for Jrue Holiday in a defense-for-offense situation, nothing subtracted from his rhythm.
Team USA also got 15 points from Kevin Durant, who capped an Olympic run where he became the leading scorer in U.S. basketball history by becoming the first player to win four gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.
Tournament MVP LeBron James, who had already produced a pair of triple-doubles during the Paris Olympics, stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, a game-high ten assists, six rebounds, two steals, and a block.
As for the Celtics' trio representing their country, Holiday finished with six points and four assists in 18:39 of floor time. Steve Kerr tasked the six-time All-Defensive Team selection with guarding Wembanyama at times.
Holiday joins Scottie Pippen as the only two players in five decades of USA Basketball to win an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year twice.
While his backcourt mate, Derrick White, did not play in the gold medal game, after enduring another matchup against Serbia from the bench, Jayson Tatum entered Saturday's matchup against France with 4:12 left in the first quarter.
Less than a minute later, in a commendable act on a breakaway opportunity, Curry dished the rock to Tatum for a dunk in the open floor. Those were the three-time All-NBA First Team selection's only two points of the contest. However, he also contributed three rebounds and one steal in 11:03 on the court.
Former Celtics first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele, the 16th overall selection in 2016, scored 20 points for the host country. That includes putting LeBron James on a poster.
Evan Fournier, another French men's basketball team member who spent time in Boston, chipped in eight points in France's 98-87 loss to the U.S.
For Team USA, who fielded arguably the most talented roster in its men's basketball program's history, the competitive nature of a gold medal run where some thought they might cruise to the top of the podium captures how much talent exists around the world.
It not only made their matchups more compelling, especially in the semifinals against Serbia and two days later vs. France, but sparked questions about what might happen in 2028 in Los Angeles when the U.S. might be without James, Durant, and Curry.
Perhaps Tatum leads Team USA to a gold medal on their home turf that year. Doing so would move him within one of Kevin Durant's program record as he enters his 30s. Grant Hill, the managing director of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, also said recently that the door is open for Jaylen Brown to be a member of that roster as they go for their sixth straight finish atop the podium.
