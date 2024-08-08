Grant Hill Adds New Details to Jaylen Brown’s Olympic Snub, Future with Team USA
The United States men’s national basketball team is set to compete in the gold medal game against France. Despite leading the Boston Celtics to a championship this past season, Team USA decided not to add reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to their Olympic campaign.
Prior to the tournament, Brown voiced his frustration over not being chosen to represent his country in Paris this summer. Celtics teammate Derrick White was chosen to fill the final roster spot.
As captured by All the Smoke Productions, Team USA director Grant Hill is willing to add Brown to Team USA for the 2028 Olympics.
"I've tried to do this the right way... I called Jaylen Brown... I'm confident he and I will sit down at some point and talk about it... He'll be a candidate if he wants in '28 [when the Olympics are in LA]."
In 2028, Brown will be 31 years old and entering the final year of his current five year, $304 million deal. Aside from LeBron James, most of Team USA’s current roster will likely be top candidates in four years.