Hornets Add Former Celtics All-Star to Coaching Staff
Kemba Walker announced the end of his playing career on Tuesday. A day later, he's joining the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff, where he will serve under their new bench boss and former Boston Celtics' lead assistant, Charles Lee.
Walker will work as a player enhancement coach, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. He last suited up in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks on a 10-day contract in 2022.
The four-time All-Star is the Hornets' all-time leading scorer. He also played through a career-altering knee injury to help the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020.
The UConn legend was a great addition for Boston, making a significant impact for the better on the Celtics' team chemistry and work environment after an exhausting season the year before he joined.
That was a testament to Walker having the respect and personality to bring people together. Two qualities that will serve Cardiac Kemba well in his next endeavor.
