Jaylen Brown Discusses Difference-Maker in Celtics' Pursuit of Consecutive NBA Titles
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently became the latest in a long list of celebrities to appear on the talk show “Hot Ones,” hosted by Sean Evans. On Thursday, a 21-minute-long interview during which Brown consumed progressively spicy chicken and spoke thoughtfully on a number of subjects — including his busy offseason and the NBA’s most influential historical figures — was uploaded to YouTube.
Near the end of the episode, Evans asked Brown to make several quick-hitter predictions for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, one of which pertained to the Celtics’ title defense. The latter said that Boston will win back-to-back titles if it can stay healthy.
The Celtics cruised to their 18th NBA title with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined for much of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The big man appeared in only seven of the team’s 19 playoff games.
But while Boston dominated its competition this past spring even when Porzingis was out of the lineup, the Eastern Conference appears to be more formidable on paper than it was last season.
First, the New York Knicks made a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns a few days back to pair alongside Jalen Brunson and have solid wings — Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby — to complement their star duo. The Philadelphia 76ers have perhaps the best big man in the game — Joel Embiid — and some new faces on the team as well, considering they signed Paul George and Caleb Martin in free agency.
Outside of the Knicks and 76ers, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks catch the eye as contenders in the Eastern Conference and real threats to Boston. Both teams will likely be motivated to have successful 2024-25 campaigns after they got bounced in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Even the Indiana Pacers deserve an honorable mention when surveying the Eastern Conference landscape. After all, the Pacers played the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals and gave Boston a bigger run for its money than the 4-0 series outcome indicated.
