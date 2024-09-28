Member of Celtics' Title Team Getting Jersey Retired
On Oct. 22, the Celtics will raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. An integral member of their previous title team in 2008 will also see his number raised high above the hardwood.
However, while Tony Allen helped Boston best the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals, it was with the Grizzlies that he blossomed into one of the league's most formidable defenders.
In Memphis, Allen became a six-time All-Defensive selection, including three as a member of the First Team.
A core member of the "Grit and Grind" era on Beale Street, the defensive stalwart who earned the nickname "The Grindfather" ranks sixth in playoff career defensive box-plus minus (2.89), and his playoff career steal percentage of 3.42 percent ranks second in NBA history.
The Grizzlies will retire Allen's No. 9 on Mar. 15 following their game vs. the Heat at FedExForum.
He'll become the third player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired, joining Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.
After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Celtics, who made the former Oklahoma State star the 25th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Allen helped Memphis earn its first playoff win in 2011.
The Grizzlies never missed the playoffs in his seven years there, which included reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2013.
Allen ranks second in franchise history in steals (762) and is among their top 10 in games played (462; 6th), offensive rebounds (741; 9th), blocks (217; 10th) and minutes (11,588; 10th).
