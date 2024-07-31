NBA Player Turned Olympic Broadcaster Has High Praise for Derrick White
Skyrocketing confidence, a transformation in physique, adding upper-body strength that helped him hold up against bigger perimeter players and stonewall centers in the low post, and staying true to himself throughout his journey propelled Derrick White from being the only player in NBA history to attend University of Colorado–Colorado Springs to arguably the league's best role player.
His Celtics and Olympic teammate, Jrue Holiday, also has a significant case for that distinction. After helping propel Boston to Banner 18, they've shined on the USA men's basketball team's star-studded roster.
It helps that while they're teaming with mostly new personnel, their jobs remain the same as they are with the Celtics.
After Holiday stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, the third-most for Team USA in their 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, matching Devin Booker and White for a team-high, the latter declared it "another Jrue Holiday masterpiece."
On Wednesday, while both were impactful, White delivered a virtuoso performance.
The former Colorado Buffalo finished with ten points, three steals, and a block in a 103-86 victory vs. South Sudan.
"Derrick White, I feel like (he) has really justified his selection here," said former NBA forward and current Olympic broadcaster Robbie Hummel. "You can see watching the game how much Steve Kerr trusts him. I think it's important to know there was so much talked about with Grant Hill picking this team. Jaylen Brown was a name that was really talked about, and understandably so because he has the resume and the accolades of making the team.
"But Derrick White does the little things. You've already got LeBron, you've KD, you've got Steph Curry. You need someone that's going to go out there and guard; play a role."
White continuing to play his part at an elite level has helped Team USA cruise to two consecutive wins on a run that will likely add a gold medal to a summer where the two-time All-Defensive Team selection has celebrated an NBA championship, his 30th birthday and signed a lucrative four-year extension to try to help the Celtics build a dynasty.
