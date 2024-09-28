Oshae Brissett Drawing International Interest
The Celtics are leaning on continuity to help with their attempt to become the first team since the 2017-18 Warriors to win consecutive NBA titles. They're returning 15 of 17 players from last season's roster, including those on two-way deals.
While Svi Mykhailiuk landed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Jazz, Oshae Brissett remains searching for his next professional home. That pursuit may take him overseas.
According to Sportske.net, Crvena Zvedza is showing interest in signing the 26-year-old forward. The list of former and current NBA players to suit up for them includes Shabazz Napier, Facundo Campazzo, Duop Reath, and Nikola Topić.
Brissett averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign. He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs.
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, facing his former team, Brissett contributed to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 first-half run against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped Boston take a 13-point advantage into the final frame of a win that moved the Celtics halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Brissett declined his $2.5 million player option with Boston this summer, seeking more of a role elsewhere than he'd have in the team's "Stay Ready Group," aka its extended rotation.
