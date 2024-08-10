Jazz Sign Former Celtics Sharpshooter
Thirteen of the 15 players who finished last season on standard contracts with the Celtics will return for their upcoming title defense. The same is true of JD Davison and Drew Peterson, who they re-signed to two-way deals. But on Friday, Boston saw one of its two remaining free agents take his talents elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract with the Jazz. The 27-year-old sharpshooter averaged 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.1 minutes of floor time across 41 games last season. He also knocked down 38.9 percent of the 2.6 threes he hoisted.
After consistently capitalizing on limited opportunities as a member of the Celtics' "Stay Ready Group," the nickname for Boston's extended rotation, In Utah, Mykhailiuk figures to get a chance to showcase what he can do with more minutes, touches, and shots.
The six-year veteran, who has mostly had to aim to maximize small quantities of that trio, is a career 36.3 percent three-point shooter on 3.5 attempts. He is also comfortable making plays off the dribble, including when he's run off the three-point line, a skill he can display more as his minutes increase.
Mykhailiuk's signing with the Jazz leaves Oshae Brissett as Boston's lone remaining free agent. At Summer League, Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said of the six-foot-seven forward, "Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court but as a teammate and as a person.
"Obviously, in his shoes, there might be the desire to play more, too, right? And so, I always want to be respectful of that. But we loved having Oshae."
On his vlog, BrissyTV, Brissett called playing in Boston "the best season of my career," not only due to the Celtics winning the championship but because "I grew so much as a player" while "practicing every single day with Hall of Famers."
He also addressed potentially re-signing with Boston, stating, "the door is not closed fully" on him returning for the Celtics' title defense.
