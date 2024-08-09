Payton Pritchard Defends Jaylen Brown Expressing Olympic Snub Frustration
Payton Pritchard recently joined Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala’s podcast, Point Forward, where the electric, championship guard discussed Jaylen Brown’s comments regarding Team USA and how he felt about his Olympic snub.
“Let him speak,” Pritchard said. “I don’t think Derrick felt any type of way at all. I think we’re all brothers at the end of the day.”
“When I saw it, just not even having the consideration to put him on was confusing to me, just because I think Jaylen is a top-level player like that. He fits everything that they need. He can defend, he can play any role, and I think he would accept that.”
Pritchard also took aim at misconceptions of surrounding the NBA Finals MVP: “I think people sometimes have this version of him that he’s like, this difficult teammate or difficult dude, which is not the case at all. I love Jaylen to death, and I got so much respect for him and the type of person he is.”
When Turner asked Pritchard for his opinion of where Brown, this year's Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP, now ranks, he stated, “This shouldn’t be a question no longer." The former Oregon Duck continued, “He just won Eastern Conference MVP and Finals MVP. It could have went to him and JT, (they) were the two leaders. Like, we never talk about 1B and 1A; 1B, like, those are our two best players, and they lead us, and he’s part of the best.”
