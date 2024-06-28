Payton Pritchard Returning to USA Select Team: 'Confidence Booster'
After a trying season spent on the outside of the Celtics' rotation, Payton Pritchard joined the USA Select Team. There, he got invaluable summer reps honing his craft against stars like Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton.
The former Oregon Duck returned to Boston better than when he departed after the 2022-23 campaign. He described his experience in Las Vegas to Inside The Celtics as a "confidence booster."
"All the players there are top-level players; there are stars of their team," continued Pritchard. "So, to go out there and compete with those guys and see where your game matches up is -- it definitely was a boost of confidence -- and I believe in myself at a high level. So, I'll continue to do that."
After signing a four-year, $30 million contract extension before the 2023-24 season started, the now 26-year-old guard produced the best season of his first four in the Association.
In his first year logging over 20 minutes per contest (22.3) since Boston drafted him in 2020, Pritchard averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, all career highs. He knocked down 38.5% of the 4.7 threes he launched and grew more comfortable changing gears while orchestrating the pick-and-roll, varying his pace to help create opportunities for his teammates to generate points at the rim.
Furthermore, Pritchard, who played in all 82 regular-season games, accumulated a plus-375 plus-minus rating, the highest total among all second-unit members, per NBA.com.
He also manufactured 122.8 points per 100 possessions, the most in the league. His 13.6 net rating ranked fourth. His 4.61 assist-to-turnover ratio was fifth among those who appeared in at least 41 tilts and logged 18 minutes per matchup, per NBA.com.
The fourth-year guard then helped Boston raise Banner 18, including becoming the first player to make two buzzer-beaters from at least 30 feet in the NBA Finals, according to Stathead, which began tracking this in 1997-98, also known as the play-by-play era.
After the best campaign of his career, which he capped with a championship, Pritchard is rejoining the USA Select Team this summer.
Orlando Magic bench boss Jamahl Mosley is the head coach of a roster that will also feature New England native and the potential number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, and Hornets forward Brandon Miller, the second overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.
His return to the USA Select Team will also feature experiences that resemble his reps at the Auerbach Center, as he competes against Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, who will represent the United States in Paris as they try to earn a gold medal for the second straight Olympics.
