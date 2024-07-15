Inside The Celtics

Unsigned Celtics' 2nd-Round Pick Anton Watson Addresses Contractual Status

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 24, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) dunks the ball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Tyeree Bryan (1) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) dunks the ball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Tyeree Bryan (1) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Anton Watson performed as advertised in his Summer League debut. His defensive versatility, making offensive players uncomfortable without fouling, and ability to make an impact as a cutter were all on display in the Celtics' 119-114 loss to the Heat on Saturday.

Boston's second-round pick also got the best of Jaime Jaquez Jr., swatting the latter's attempt at an underhanded layup.

Watson finished with eight points on 4/7 shooting, swiped a steal, and obliterated Jaquez's layup, spiking it off the backboard.

He also stonewalled drives and made life difficult for Miami's first-round pick, Kel'el Ware, when matched up against this year's fifteenth-overall selection in the low post.

"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling; it is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us," Boston's Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay told Inside The Celtics while discussing his takeaways from Watson's Summer League debut.

At the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Lakers, Watson, evaluating his performance on Saturday, voiced to Inside The Celtics, "That's kind of what I do, cut and try to get easy points; try to make the right play."

The former Gonzaga star added, "I think I can be more aggressive on the offensive end, but defense, I can pick that up too."

The former refers to him only attempting one three, knowing that from Brad Stevens to MacLeay, his new team is empowering him to "let it fly" from beyond the arc without hesitation.

While Watson's focused on improving his game and building off his Summer League debut, what doesn't appear to be on his mind is that Boston's yet to sign him.

The Celtics have several potential avenues to accomplish that, including bringing him on board with a two-way deal. Knowing it will get done in some fashion, Watson isn't concerned.

"I'm pretty much just focused on Summer League," he said after Monday's shoot-around. "I feel like I'll deal with that towards the end. But yeah, I'm focused on playing right now."

Further Reading

After Saturday's Struggles, Jordan Walsh Returning to What Works Best

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat

Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories