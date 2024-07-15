Unsigned Celtics' 2nd-Round Pick Anton Watson Addresses Contractual Status
Anton Watson performed as advertised in his Summer League debut. His defensive versatility, making offensive players uncomfortable without fouling, and ability to make an impact as a cutter were all on display in the Celtics' 119-114 loss to the Heat on Saturday.
Boston's second-round pick also got the best of Jaime Jaquez Jr., swatting the latter's attempt at an underhanded layup.
Watson finished with eight points on 4/7 shooting, swiped a steal, and obliterated Jaquez's layup, spiking it off the backboard.
He also stonewalled drives and made life difficult for Miami's first-round pick, Kel'el Ware, when matched up against this year's fifteenth-overall selection in the low post.
"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling; it is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us," Boston's Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay told Inside The Celtics while discussing his takeaways from Watson's Summer League debut.
At the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Lakers, Watson, evaluating his performance on Saturday, voiced to Inside The Celtics, "That's kind of what I do, cut and try to get easy points; try to make the right play."
The former Gonzaga star added, "I think I can be more aggressive on the offensive end, but defense, I can pick that up too."
The former refers to him only attempting one three, knowing that from Brad Stevens to MacLeay, his new team is empowering him to "let it fly" from beyond the arc without hesitation.
While Watson's focused on improving his game and building off his Summer League debut, what doesn't appear to be on his mind is that Boston's yet to sign him.
The Celtics have several potential avenues to accomplish that, including bringing him on board with a two-way deal. Knowing it will get done in some fashion, Watson isn't concerned.
"I'm pretty much just focused on Summer League," he said after Monday's shoot-around. "I feel like I'll deal with that towards the end. But yeah, I'm focused on playing right now."
Further Reading
After Saturday's Struggles, Jordan Walsh Returning to What Works Best
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player