The Celtics' Group Play Schedule for the NBA Cup is Set
In July, the Celtics, like the rest of the league, found out who they'll face in group play in the In-Season Tournament, now rebranded as the NBA Cup.
Boston, who finished atop Group C last year, is in there again on the Eastern Conference side of the bracket. Joining them are the Hawks, Cavaliers, Wizards, and Bulls.
They will face each other once, totaling four games, two at home and two on the road. Those will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. So, the regular-season contests between group-play opponents on those nights count towards playoff positioning and the NBA Cup.
The three teams from each conference with the best record in group play will advance to the knockout round. There is also one wild card spot in the East and one in the West that will go to the franchise with the top remaining mark in stage play.
The Celtics will start group play with a matchup against the Hawks at TD Garden on Nov. 12. They'll then host the Cavaliers on Nov. 19.
After that, the reigning NBA champions finish group play with a pair of road games. First, they face the Wizards in the nation's capital on Nov. 22. Then, they'll take on the Bulls in the Windy City on Nov. 29.