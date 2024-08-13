Brad Stevens Sheds Light on Plans for Celtics' Final Roster Spot
When the Celtics host ring night on Oct. 22 and kick off the 2024-25 NBA season with a rivalry clash against the Knicks, 13 of the 15 players who helped them capture Banner 18 will be there to see it raised to the TD Garden rafters.
The same applies to two-way players Drew Peterson and JD Davison, who re-signed with Boston this summer. But while bringing second-round draft pick Anton Watson on board filled the third opening of that nature, the reigning NBA champions have one opening left for a full-time roster spot. With 14 players on standard contracts, satisfying the league minimum, it's an opening the Celtics can leave vacant.
"We're just going to monitor the health of our team and see how everybody's doing, and if there's any issues that arise between now and September that we need to really address, then we might use it," the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.
"But right now, I'd say it's unlikely. We're still looking to sign a couple of Exhibit 10s that their most likely path will be to play in Maine. But we'll see."
With Svi Mykhailiuk signing a four-year, $15 million contract with the Jazz last Friday, the lone player from the Celtics' 2024 championship team who remains a free agent is Oshae Brissett.
The former Syracuse star recently said on his vlog, BrissyTV, "The door is not closed fully" on him returning to help with Boston's title defense.
Regarding bringing in players on Exhibit 10 deals, the Celtics recently signed Jay Scrubb to a contract of this nature. The six-foot-five guard earned a two-way deal with them after an impressive Summer League stint with Boston in 2023. Unfortunately, he tore his right ACL during an October practice. Now, he gets a second chance that will most likely afford him the opportunity to prove himself with the franchise's G League affiliate.
The Celtics also signed Ron Harper Jr. to a non-guaranteed training camp deal. The former Rutgers star averaged 6.8 points in four Summer League games with Boston this year.
