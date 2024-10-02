The Stunning Detail That Got the Knicks' Blockbuster Trade Done
On Tuesday night, the Knicks, Timberwolves, and Hornets ironed out the specifics of their three-team blockbuster trade.
According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, New York will receive Karl-Anthony Towns and the draft rights of James Nnaji (from Charlotte). Nnaji was the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
Minnesota is acquiring Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Knicks via the Pistons.
Detroit's 2025 opening-round selection is top-13 protected. It's top-11 protected in 2026 and top-nine protected in 2027. It will convert into a 2027 second-round pick from Detroit if not conveyed yet.
DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., and Duane Washington will each join the Hornets via a sign-and-trade from New York. Charlotte also receives a 2025 second-round selection that's the least favorable of the Nuggets or 76ers via the Timberwolves, a 2026 second-round pick from the Warriors via the Knicks, a 2031 second-round selection from New York, and $7.2 million in cash.
The Timberwolves coveted DiVincenzo, and head coach Chris Finch and Randle are familiar with each other from their time together with the Pelicans. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic said the Knicks' including that first-round pick via the Pistons is what got this deal done.
From this vantage point, the protections on that Pistons pick significantly dim the shine on it.
As for how the Celtics view what's now widely considered their top external threat in the Eastern Conference acquiring a four-time All-Star in Towns, their reaction is a testament to an essential part of their championship evolution and their quest for Banner 19.
