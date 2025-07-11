Latest Report On Chris Paul Amid Clippers, Suns Rumors
NBA free agency has simmered down as league executives from across the NBA traveled to Las Vegas for the Summer League. However, there are still plenty of quality players on the board, such as NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul. After finishing his one season with the San Antonio Spurs, it appears as though he's onto another team in what could be his final season.
As the rumors stand, the top two teams appear to be the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns to land Paul. Two former teams of his, a new report from Suns insider John Gambadoro reveals where Paul stands on his pending free agency decision.
"I understand a lot of fans want him, and like I said, what I'm saying is that I think it's unlikely, highly unlikely, that he comes back [to Phoenix]. Am I saying that there's no chance that he'll come? No... I'm not putting that at zero percent, but I'm also not saying that it's 50-50 or 70 percent chance. I think that it's highly unlikely that he comes back," Gambadoro said.
If what Gambadoro is saying is true, that Paul won't go to Phoenix and the Clippers aren't interested, it opens up an interesting situation for him. With Paul's desire to play closer to Los Angeles, it makes it difficult if both of those teams are ruled out of landing him.
Paul just played his 20th season in the NBA, where he played and started all 82 games for the Spurs. With next season looking like his last, fans will be waiting to see where he ends up for the 2025-26 campaign.
