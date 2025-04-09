NBA Makes Announcement on Warriors vs Clippers Game
Sunday afternoon's game between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors has the potential to be one of the biggest games of the season
With the way things are currently heading, the game could decide the playoff fates for both of the teams. If either one of the teams loses, they could potentially fall into the dreaded play-in tournament. Because of those stakes at hand, the NBA has made a big decision on the game.
The NBA has adjusted its boradcast schedule to televise the LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game by ESPN, making it a national game.
There is a scenario where the game may not matter as much, but it doesn't seem like either team is heading in that direction. If the Clippers could have a sizable lead on the fourth seed with the Grizzlies, Nuggets, Timbewolves, and Warriors losing consecutive games, then they wouldn't be forced to win the game.
However, they would still have to win if they wanted home-court in the NBA playoffs. With how good the Clippers have been at home this season, getting home-court advantage in the playoffs will be huge for them. LA currently has a 3-0 regular season series lead over the Golden State Warriors.
No two teams in the NBA have been playing than the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors recently. Sunday afternoon's battle between the two of them should be a movie.
