14-Year NBA Veteran’s Bold Statement On Grizzlies Title Odds
The NBA has less than half the season left as it heads into the All-Star break this weekend, as fans and teams alike are starting to see who might be the real contenders come playoff time. While an unfortunate injury or two could derail some of these contenders, it's clear that teams like Oklahoma City, Boston, and New York will be in the running.
Another team that could end up in that mix is the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold the second seed in the Western Conference. Arguably the deepest team in the league, and led by All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Ja Morant, they still haven't been at full health during the season. However, in a recent appearance on First Take, 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins doesn't see a title in their future.
"I love the direction that they're going in for the near future...But I just don't see them being playoff ready to make a legit title push," Perkins said. "I think they're about two years away to be called legit title contenders. I'm actually selling my stock in the Memphis Grizzlies this year, but I'll be back on the train next year."
While Grizzlies like Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey have been good this season, Perkins still thinks their young core needs time to develop before they can be enough to help out Jackson Jr. and Morant.
Perkins does have an argument regarding their title hopes, but there's no telling how far they can go until the playoffs come around, and a fortunate draw could give them a path to the Western Conference finals.
