6x All-Defensive Star Sends Harsh Message to Jimmy Butler

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen reacted to Jimmy Butler's trade request.

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena.
Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has made it clear he wants to be traded. The team acknowledged this in a statement that also announced the star forward’s seven-game suspension.

Via Miami Heat on Jan. 3: “We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Many NBA analysts and former players have given their opinions on the Butler situation, with one being former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen. Appearing on KG Certified’s TICKET & THE TRUTH show, Allen sent a harsh message to Butler.

“For a guy that played 75 percent during the regular season, how you going to ask for max money when you only want to play one part of the season?” Allen stated. “It’s a culture… Come win something for me, then we can holler. I just think it's real childish, man."

While Allen acknowledged Jimmy is a great and impactful player, he added, “You know what you signed up for, bro. Get it done, or go and get on. The way he’s been acting with that, it’s a sigma on his name. Come on, bro.”

