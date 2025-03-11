All Grizzlies

Devin Booker Calls Out NBA Referees After Suns-Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker sent a message to NBA officials after losing to the Grizzlies

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Monday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns was one of the more chippier games of the season.

As the Suns hoped to avoid getting swept in the regular season against Memphis, both teams started having confrontations with one another. At one point, multiple players drew technical fouls, including Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Cam Spencer.

After the game, Booker wasn't happy with how the officials called the game.

"The officials have to do a better job of understanding it is a high intensity game," Booker said. "There's a lot at stake. Letting the whistle fly. Like my tech shouldn't have happened."

In general, NBA players aren't happy with how officials call the game. In the modern era, there's a huge inconsistency with how referees officiate physicality, even within individual games.

"We tied the ball game up," Booker said. "So I said, 'They were just talking all that shit, we're right back in it.' Then I asked the ref, 'Did you hear what I said?' He said, just what I repeated, and said, 'I have to keep the game under control after the situation that just happened.'"

The Memphis Grizzlies are no strangers to riling other teams up. It's been their identity for years, dating back to even the Zach Randolph days. Sometimes it works to their advantage, and other times it doesn't - against the Phoenix Suns, it worked.

