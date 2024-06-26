All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Addresses NBA Draft Rumor

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant spoke on this NBA Draft rumor

Joey Linn

Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday evening, and the Memphis Grizzlies have a massive decision to make. Reportedly in pursuit of UConn center Donovan Clingan, it seems the Grizzlies will aggressively pursue an opportunity to move up in the draft and select him.

If Memphis cannot secure Clingan or another top center prospect, the team has also been linked to several other centers around the NBA. Wanting to surround their core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. with the best possible supporting cast, the Grizzlies are looking for a solid starting center.

There were rumors floating around social media on Wednesday that Morant would be in attendance for the draft, but the star point guard has shut those rumors down himself:

Morant has made it clear that he stays out of front office decisions, as his focus is strictly on basketball. Not worried about what is outside of his control, Morant is focused on making a full recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent last season.

Expected to be ready for opening night, Morant has already been back on the court working out, so it seems the Grizzlies star will be ready to go when next season begins. In between now and then the Grizzlies will work to build the best possible roster around Morant.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News