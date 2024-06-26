Ja Morant Addresses NBA Draft Rumor
The NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday evening, and the Memphis Grizzlies have a massive decision to make. Reportedly in pursuit of UConn center Donovan Clingan, it seems the Grizzlies will aggressively pursue an opportunity to move up in the draft and select him.
If Memphis cannot secure Clingan or another top center prospect, the team has also been linked to several other centers around the NBA. Wanting to surround their core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. with the best possible supporting cast, the Grizzlies are looking for a solid starting center.
There were rumors floating around social media on Wednesday that Morant would be in attendance for the draft, but the star point guard has shut those rumors down himself:
Morant has made it clear that he stays out of front office decisions, as his focus is strictly on basketball. Not worried about what is outside of his control, Morant is focused on making a full recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent last season.
Expected to be ready for opening night, Morant has already been back on the court working out, so it seems the Grizzlies star will be ready to go when next season begins. In between now and then the Grizzlies will work to build the best possible roster around Morant.
