Ja Morant Reacts to Derrick Rose’s Instagram Post
The basketball world may need to prepare to see a legend retire in the coming days. Derrick Rose, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, was released earlier this week to the surprise of many fans around the NBA.
The 2011 NBA MVP electrified the basketball world during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but injuries robbed him of what could have been a historically great prime. Injuries have followed Morant throughout his career, and were again an issue last season with the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies waived Rose earlier this week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move was initially a surprise considering the Grizzlies do need some backup guard depth on the roster.
It was later clarified by Ian Begley of SNY that Rose asked the Grizzlies to release him and that an announcement would be on the way.
Rose took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a video captioned "The Renascense 9.26.24." The video shows Rose alone in a room holding a rose on its stem while seemingly reminiscing on his basketball career.
Many are speculating this video will be a preview for Rose's retirement announcement.
Not long after the video was posted, former Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant responded to Rose's video with a single rose emoji, showing his appreciation for the guard.
Rose played 723 regular season games across 15 seasons in the NBA, averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game throughout his career.
Rose also appeared in 52 playoff games with career playoff averages of 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France