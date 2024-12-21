Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies-Hawks
The Memphis Grizzlies are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the first of the regular season series matchup today. The Grizzlies are coming off the heels of a blowout victory against Steph Curry and the Warriors. They finished the game with a final score of 144-93, a 51-point margin which is currently the largest differential this season. The win put the Grizzlies at 19-9 for the season and first in the Southwest standings.
Ja Morant had been listed on the injury report in the prior game against the Warriors with lower back soreness and was once again listed on today's report with the same designation. Initially doubtful, Morant has been downgraded further.
According to Michael Wallace of Grind City Media, Morant is now out.
Via Wallace: "Ja Morant (back soreness) downgraded from DOUBTFUL to OUT for tonight's game against the Hawks."
Morant has been a force this season, helping propel his team to the second seed in the Western Conference. In the 17 games he has played so far this season, Morant has averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. With Morant sidelined from tonight's game, the Grizzlies bench will more than likely rise to the challenge, as they are also the number-one scoring bench in the league.
In the game against the Warriors, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and Luke Kennard all contributed in the double digits from the bench. The Grizzlies will be looking for similar contributions tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral