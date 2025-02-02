Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bucks
While many were expecting this season to be the one where Ja Morant returned with a vengeance, it's been a bit tumultous from an injury standpoint.
Yes, Morant has had some spectacular moments this season to remind NBA fans of what he's capable of. However, he's also already missed 20 games this season due to a variety of different injuries. Every morning, it feels like fans should expect Morant to get unexpectedly downgraded for a game.
Unfortunately, against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, it's no different.
The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as doubtful against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right shoulder soreness.
The injury is a relatively new one for Morant, as he's only missed one game prior with it. It's worth noting that before the injury happened, Morant had been struggling for the last five games straight. In Morant's last five games, he's averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 47/28/76 shooting from the field.
Through 28 total games this season, Morant has averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 45/31/81 shooting from the field. Fortunately for Memphis, they have a record of 13-7 without Morant this season, so all hope is not lost against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
