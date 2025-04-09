Ja Morant's New Celebration After NBA Punishment Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies are an interesting team to evaluate heading into the NBA playoffs. While firing head coach Taylor Jenkins plays a part in the evaluation, the team's ceiling might ultimately be decided on how well star guard Ja Morant can play on the big stage. He's shown up before, but currently, in a down season, he'll need to turn it around big for the playoffs.
On Tuesday night in a must-win situation, the Grizzlies matched up against the Charlotte Hornets on the road. While the headlines surrounded a scary situation with rookie Jaylen Wells being stretchered off the court, Morant had a viral moment making yet another suggestive celebration.
After getting fined for making finger guns as a celebration on multiple occasions, Morant was seen celebrating after a three-point make against the Hornets by what appears to pretending to throw a grenade into the crowd in Charlotte.
While the celebration isn't as obvious as making finger guns, there's a strong likelihood that Morant receives some sort of warning or fine for doing another suggestive celebration. After being suspended 25 games last season for showing a firearm on social media, Morant isn't shying away from his antics on the court.
With the playoffs right around the corner and only three games remaining on their schedule, Grizzlies fans are hoping that Morant's behavior doesn't lead to a potential suspension that could jeopardize their playoff seeding in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Zach Edey Joins Shaquille O'Neal On Exclusive NBA List In vs Hornets
Key Grizzlies Player Suffers Scary Injury vs Hornets
Former NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Punishment