Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Jazz

Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The entire NBA world has been waiting to see Ja Morant in action after he went down with injury on January 5.

Due to a combination of suspensions and injuries, Morant only played nine games last season. Throughout that time Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 47/28/81 shooting from the field. After waiting over nine months to see Morant return, it looks like Grizzlies fans won't have to wait much longer.

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Ja Morant as available against the Utah Jazz with no injuries listed. There was some concern over Morant's availability after he was briefly sidelined with an ankle injury, but that no longer seems to be the case.

The last regular season game that Ja Morant played in was a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 5. In that game, Morant put up 21 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal on 41/43/80 shooting from the field. Prior to suffering a torn labrum last season, Morant was playing like an absolute superstar.

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies actually lost the season series against the Utah Jazz 2-1. With a healthy Morant and company, Memphis is looking to avoid that outcome this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies tip off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

