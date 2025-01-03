Memphis Grizzlies Make New Zach Edey Injury Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey has been in the mix for NBA Rookie of the Year. Among the rookie leaders in several statistical categories, the one area holding Edey back to begin his career has been health.
Appearing in just 20 of his team’s 34 games so far this season, Edey has been sidelined with different injuries. Missing the last two games due to concussion protocol, Edey was upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, which was a step in the right direction.
On Friday, the Grizzlies made an announcement on Edey’s injury via a spokesperson for the team.
Per the Grizzlies, Edey does not have a concussion.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “A team spokesperson shared post-shootaround that Zach Edey is progressing well and that after working through testing, it was determined he had a complex migraine causing concussion-like symptoms, not a concussion. He remains questionable for tonight’s game."
Cole added that Edey is likely to return on Friday against Sacramento or Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
Memphis is amid a difficult stretch in its schedule, and has been going through it without several key contributors. This includes Ja Morant who has an AC joint sprain and has appeared in just 20 games this season.
Still 23-11 despite their injuries, the Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference standings.
