All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make New Zach Edey Injury Announcement

Grizzlies center Zach Edey has dealt with some injury issues during his rookie season.

Joey Linn

Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey has been in the mix for NBA Rookie of the Year. Among the rookie leaders in several statistical categories, the one area holding Edey back to begin his career has been health.

Appearing in just 20 of his team’s 34 games so far this season, Edey has been sidelined with different injuries. Missing the last two games due to concussion protocol, Edey was upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, which was a step in the right direction.

On Friday, the Grizzlies made an announcement on Edey’s injury via a spokesperson for the team.

Zach Edey
Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey stands on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Per the Grizzlies, Edey does not have a concussion.

Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “A team spokesperson shared post-shootaround that Zach Edey is progressing well and that after working through testing, it was determined he had a complex migraine causing concussion-like symptoms, not a concussion. He remains questionable for tonight’s game."

Cole added that Edey is likely to return on Friday against Sacramento or Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis is amid a difficult stretch in its schedule, and has been going through it without several key contributors. This includes Ja Morant who has an AC joint sprain and has appeared in just 20 games this season.

Still 23-11 despite their injuries, the Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference standings.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News