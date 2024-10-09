Memphis Grizzlies Reveal Major Ja Morant Injury Update
On Monday night, Ja Morant scared the NBA world as he left the Grizzlies game against the Mavericks not once, but twice. Memphis Grizzlies fans have been anxiously waiting to know what the results of his MRI have shown, and it looks like those results are here.
This Tuesday, an MRI was conducted on Ja Morant which revealed that he's dealing with a mild ankle sprain. The Grizzlies still have roughly two weeks until their regular season opener, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins believes Morant will still be ready for opening night.
"We expect him to be ready for opening night against Utah, but we're going to be cautious over the next couple of weeks with that ankle sprain," Jenkins said.
The most important thing for the Memphis Grizzlies moving forward is the health of Ja Morant. With the way that Morant plays basketball, he can't go out there and play while dealing with an ankle injury - it'll only get worse. Ja Morant plays basketball with an incredibly high velocity that very few players in the league can match. One of the only ones that comes to mind is Anthony Edwards.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four preseason games left against the following teams: Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat. One would have to imagine Ja Morant would sit out most of these games.
