NBA Announces Donovan Mitchell Penalty After Cavaliers-Grizzlies

The league has announced a fine to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after Memphis Grizzlies contest

Liam Willerup

Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies to Rocket Arena on Sunday for a matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA. A close game throughout, Memphis never could take control of the game as the Cavaliers walked away with a 129-123 win.

While Memphis got production from their top two players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, the supporting cast didn't do enough to get the job done. Earlier in the first half, however, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell came in contact with Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells as Mitchell fell to the ground in what looked to be a flop. Tuesday morning, the NBA issued a statement on the incident.

Upon further review by the league office after Mitchell's interaction with Wells, Mitchell was assessed a flopping fine of $2,000 from the NBA. Given Mitchell's 2024-25 salary of $35.4 million on top of endorsements and other revenue streams, it doesn't seem like he'll have a problem paying that fine.

That wasn't even the only altercation around Mitchell during Sunday's contest, as he and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane got into an altercation that led to a huge commotion with players and coaches trying to break them up.

After a close loss in a game full of incidents like the aforementioned, the Grizzlies look to get revenge on the Cavaliers when they play host to them on March 14th.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

