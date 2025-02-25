NBA Announces Donovan Mitchell Penalty After Cavaliers-Grizzlies
The Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies to Rocket Arena on Sunday for a matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA. A close game throughout, Memphis never could take control of the game as the Cavaliers walked away with a 129-123 win.
While Memphis got production from their top two players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, the supporting cast didn't do enough to get the job done. Earlier in the first half, however, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell came in contact with Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells as Mitchell fell to the ground in what looked to be a flop. Tuesday morning, the NBA issued a statement on the incident.
Upon further review by the league office after Mitchell's interaction with Wells, Mitchell was assessed a flopping fine of $2,000 from the NBA. Given Mitchell's 2024-25 salary of $35.4 million on top of endorsements and other revenue streams, it doesn't seem like he'll have a problem paying that fine.
That wasn't even the only altercation around Mitchell during Sunday's contest, as he and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane got into an altercation that led to a huge commotion with players and coaches trying to break them up.
After a close loss in a game full of incidents like the aforementioned, the Grizzlies look to get revenge on the Cavaliers when they play host to them on March 14th.
