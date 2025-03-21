NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Injury News Before Clippers-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most improved teams in the NBA this season, as they've gone from a lottery team to potentially a top-three seed in the Western Conference playoffs. While that mainly had to do with injuries, it led to them having one of the deepest rosters in the league.
While the injuries were a major factor last season, the team has still dealt with them this year as the depth has been a major help in keeping them in the race at the top. Even after playing less than 10 games last year, star guard Ja Morant continues to battle injuries. Ahead of their Friday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Grizzlies have listed Morant on the injury report.
The Grizzlies have announced that Morant will be out on Friday in Los Angeles due to a left hamstring strain. On pace to miss over 30 games this season, fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's absence for Friday's contest.
"we actually heading for the play in," one user shared.
"If it’s hamstring sit him out. Not worth risking with that type of injury," another user suggested.
"Nothing new..," a user replied.
"They really won’t let bro play," another user added.
"bra gave us 3 good games the dipped," one user commented.
As can be seen by the replies, fans are frustrated that Morant is still battling injuries after missing the majority of last season. Factor in Morant's regression in his overall play, it hasn't been a season to remember for the former second-overall pick.
Tip-off in Los Angeles on Friday is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral