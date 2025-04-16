NBA Legend Calls Out Zach Edey During Grizzlies-Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies looked like a sure lock for a top-six seed in the Western Conference, but that all took a change after firing head coach Taylor Jenkins. At the end of the regular season, the Grizzlies finished as the eighth seed in the West, setting up a play-in tournament matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
While the Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., they also boast a strong supporting cast that has helped them get this far. One of the key pieces in their supporting cast has been rookie Zach Edey, whose poor first-half performance against the Warriors led to NBA legend Charles Barkley calling him out at halftime.
""[Zach Edey's] only got 5 points...If you're gonna get abused on defense, you better make up for it on the offensive end," Barkley said to the NBA on TNT crew. With Edey getting played off the court with foul trouble and the Warriors' small ball lineups, the rookie didn't look the part in the first half of his play-in tournament debut.
As a rookie this season with the Grizzlies, Edey ended his regular season with averages of 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds after being the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, the rookie showed his inexperience and weaknesses during Tuesday's first half.
If the Grizzlies can advance to the playoffs through the play-in tournament, Memphis will need to figure out how to get the best of Edey, as they are without key reserve Brandon Clarke. Otherwise, the intensity and change of play of the postseason will get to him.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Coach's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement Before Warriors Game
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Addresses Criticism Before Warriors-Grizzlies