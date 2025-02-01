NBA's Best Three-Point Shooter Reacts Being on Trade Block
The Memphis Grizzlies have gone from a lottery team this past offseason to now entering the month of February with a 32-16 record and a game back from overtaking the Houston Rockets as the second seed in the Western Conference. However, the trade deadline is approaching this coming Thursday, as the Grizzlies have a chance to make a move before staying put with their current roster.
While Jimmy Butler has been a player mentioned to the Grizzlies, it appears the Miami Heat star has no desire to head to Memphis. With the possibility of other trades on the board, Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard is an interesting trade piece given his expiring $9.25 million contract. He was recently asked about the situation, and his response was blunt.
"I’m a Grizzly right now. That’s where I am at and it’s where I want to be," Kennard told Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. "I want to help this team win as much as I can."
Whether or not the Grizzlies decide to trade Kennard, he'll be a valuable asset for whatever team he's on through the rest of the season. Seeing an uptick in minutes during January, he ended it with averages of 13.2 pints while shooting 55.2% from three.
Since joining the Grizzlies via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, he's remained a consistent bench scorer for the Grizzlies while making a handful of starts along the way. Across his 430 career games in the NBA, Kennard is a career 44.3% shooter from three.
