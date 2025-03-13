Yuki Kawamura's Insane Pass in Latest Game Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies standout two-way guard Yuki Kawamura has become an automatic fan favorite with his off-court presence and natural on-court skills at only 5-foot-8.
Kawamura made headlines during a G League contest on Tuesday after having a 15-assist performance, 8 of them coming in the first quarter of the game. Kawamura's efforts did not help seal a victory for the Memphis Hustle as they were defeated by the Salt Lake City Stars, but the rookie from Japan threw an insane pass that had fans talking.
"Man had 15 assists in the game. 8 of those in the first quarter," a fan said.
"ive literally never seen anyone do this," one fan commented.
Another fan said, "Wait, what!? What did Yuki just do???? Just insane."
Kawamura has only averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists with 36/25/67 shooting splits in the NBA because of his limited playing time but in the G-League, he has found much more success. Kawamura is averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game with 35/33/77 shooting splits.
Kawamura has been a reserve for the Grizzlies for most of this year, only playing when the Grizzlies have a large lead or deficit. As the Grizzlies make their late-season playoff push, fans likely will not see much from the electric guard at the next level, but he continues to put on a show in the G League.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral