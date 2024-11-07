Yuki Kawamura vs. Bronny James Moment in Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Yuki Kawamura has made a name for himself early in his career, and he increased that buzz Wednesday night when he was matched up against Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.
In a matchup against the Lakers rookie, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Kawamura was able to put on the moves and draw the foul against the 55th overall pick, earning a trip to the free throw line and tallying his first NBA points.
The moment has gone viral on social media, tallying over 1.2M views and over 13,800 likes in this post from NBA Japan. Fans of Kawamura, the Grizzlies, and just basketball in general loved seeing the young guard succeed.
It took till his sixth game, but the 5-foot-8 rookie from Japan was finally able to score his first points in the NBA. Currently on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies as he spends time between them and the Memphis Hustle, Kawamura has amassed a significant following early on in his NBA career.
On the social media platform "X", Kawamura has over 200,000 followers, many of which have followed the point guard from his time in Japan.
Kawamura is only one of two Japanese-born players who have appeared and scored in an NBA game this season, with the only other being Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura who missed last night's contest due to illness.
Kawamura isn't the only Grizzlies rookie generating buzz however, as both Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey are two of the four rookies currently averaging double-digit points on the season. Wells finished Wednesday's contest with 20 points while Edey had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Grizzlies are back in action on Friday when they play host to the Washington Wizards.
