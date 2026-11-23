The Memphis Grizzlies (12-5) and Charlotte Hornets (4-11) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Hornets won both matchups against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 26-29 all-time in the regular season against the Hornets, including 13-14 at home and 13-15 on the road.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies swingman Cedric Coward, who is averaging 15.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals going up against Brandon Miller, who is putting up 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal per game.

Most recently, the Hornets are coming off a, 111-97, loss to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Grizzlies are coming off a, 104-95, loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In that game, Cedric Coward finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Ty Jerome contributed 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 19, 6:00 p.m. CST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), DAZN-CHA, TV64 (Charlotte)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Hornets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -152, Hornets +128

Total points scored: 213.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Timberwolves: "I thought we had two good quarters and then two very bad quarters from an offensive standpoint and a lot of that was triggered by our defense. I thought our activity level when the game started was good, we were able to generate a lot of transition shots. Our conversion percentage wasn't great in the first and second quarters on those."

"Overall, [the Timberwolves] pose these issues for most of the teams in the league. They do a really good job of guarding on-ball and they have two excellent rim protectors."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Jahmai Mashack

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cedric Coward

HORNETS

G Coby White

G Sion James

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Naz Reid

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Available - Hip

Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle

Jerami Grant: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

Javon Small: Out - Personal (Two-Way)

HORNETS

Brandon Miller: Available - Knee

Grayson Allen: Out - Concussion

Grant Williams: Out - Hamstring

Kon Knueppel: Out - Hamstring

Dennis Schroder: Out - Hamstring