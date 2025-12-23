Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

All Grizzlies

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) fight for the ball in the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 98.1 FM/640 AM (Oklahoma)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) and Utah Jazz (10-18) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Jazz winning the first earlier this month. The Grizzlies are 42-68 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 25-30 in home games and 17-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Cam Spencer

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

JAZZ

G Keyonte George

G Svi Mykhailiuk

C Kyle Filipowski

F Ace Bailey

F Lauri Markkanen

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Ja Morant: Out - Ankle

Vince Williams: Out - Knee

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Javon Small: Out - Toe

GG Jackson: Out - G League

JAZZ

Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder

Georges Niang: Out - Foot

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Jazz +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -146, Jazz +124

Total points scored: 243.5 (over -110, under -110)

