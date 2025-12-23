Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 98.1 FM/640 AM (Oklahoma)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) and Utah Jazz (10-18) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Jazz winning the first earlier this month. The Grizzlies are 42-68 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 25-30 in home games and 17-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Cam Spencer
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
JAZZ
G Keyonte George
G Svi Mykhailiuk
C Kyle Filipowski
F Ace Bailey
F Lauri Markkanen
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Ja Morant: Out - Ankle
Vince Williams: Out - Knee
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Javon Small: Out - Toe
GG Jackson: Out - G League
JAZZ
Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder
Georges Niang: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110), Jazz +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -146, Jazz +124
Total points scored: 243.5 (over -110, under -110)
