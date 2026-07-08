The Memphis Grizzlies Acquire Yet Another Veteran Guard ... and More
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The Memphis Grizzlies are amidst a full rebuild. They have made that abundantly clear after shipping off Desmond Bane, then Jaren Jackson Jr. and most recently Ja Morant. But during this rebuild, Zach Kleiman has continued to do what he does best, work the phone. He nailed the NBA draft and has now made another trade.
Per Shams Charania:
"As part of the elaborate six-team trade, the Washington Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN.:
Where Does this Leave Memphis?
After acquiring D'Angelo Russell, the Grizzlies now have a crowded backcourt featuring Russell, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., AJ Johnson, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Clayton heading into training camp. While Jaylen Wells, Ty Jerome, and GG Jackson are viewed as locks to make the roster and play significant roles in Memphis' rotation, the remaining guards will be battling for limited spots.
With 21 players currently under contract and only 15 standard roster spots available, the Grizzlies will need to make several roster cuts before the regular season, setting up one of the team's most competitive training camps in recent years.
Many players, including Russell will likely be waived-and-stretched, or even bought out.
Kleiman takes on his salary and adds even more second round picks to the plethora they already have.
Warriors Fail to Match Offer on Quinten Post
The Grizzlies also got some good news on Quinten Post a 26-year-old 7-footer. He started 35 games last season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. Despite his size, most of his offense is perimeter-based, as he took 277 3-pointers last season, making 93 (33.6 percent). Post shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.
The Grizzlies add post on a 3-year $30-million dollar deal that give the Grizzlies front court a scoring boost, and some spacing.
The Grizzlies roster is officially rebuilt, and the next step is building continuity and structure that will enable the Grizzlies to jump back up atop the Western Conference.
With the Grizzlies having 21 players under contract, it is clear that Zach Kleiman isn't finished, and he can't be finished as Memphis has to cut down their roster.
The focus goes long beyond that as they now look to the development of their young stars, and stable veterans that will help shape the Grizzlies future.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13Follow AustinDobbins13