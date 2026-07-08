The Memphis Grizzlies are amidst a full rebuild. They have made that abundantly clear after shipping off Desmond Bane, then Jaren Jackson Jr. and most recently Ja Morant. But during this rebuild, Zach Kleiman has continued to do what he does best, work the phone. He nailed the NBA draft and has now made another trade.

Per Shams Charania:

"As part of the elaborate six-team trade, the Washington Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN.:

As part of the elaborate six-team trade, the Washington Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/J7qwUL5n7r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

Where Does this Leave Memphis?

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) reacts with forward Jaylen Wells (0) during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



After acquiring D'Angelo Russell, the Grizzlies now have a crowded backcourt featuring Russell, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., AJ Johnson, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Clayton heading into training camp. While Jaylen Wells, Ty Jerome, and GG Jackson are viewed as locks to make the roster and play significant roles in Memphis' rotation, the remaining guards will be battling for limited spots.

With 21 players currently under contract and only 15 standard roster spots available, the Grizzlies will need to make several roster cuts before the regular season, setting up one of the team's most competitive training camps in recent years.

Many players, including Russell will likely be waived-and-stretched, or even bought out.

Kleiman takes on his salary and adds even more second round picks to the plethora they already have.

BREAKING : As part of a six-team trade, the Wizards are sending D'Angelo Russell, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Grizzlies.



(via @ShamsCharania)



MORE ASSETS FOR MEMPHIS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JVYPgnZqUN — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) July 8, 2026

Warriors Fail to Match Offer on Quinten Post

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to shoot the ball against Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Grizzlies also got some good news on Quinten Post a 26-year-old 7-footer. He started 35 games last season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. Despite his size, most of his offense is perimeter-based, as he took 277 3-pointers last season, making 93 (33.6 percent). Post shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.

The Grizzlies add post on a 3-year $30-million dollar deal that give the Grizzlies front court a scoring boost, and some spacing.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to match Quinten Post's three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies, allowing the 7-footer to join Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The Grizzlies add Post to a reshaped frontline that includes No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey,… https://t.co/rQ5KYqV2YE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

The Grizzlies roster is officially rebuilt, and the next step is building continuity and structure that will enable the Grizzlies to jump back up atop the Western Conference.

With the Grizzlies having 21 players under contract, it is clear that Zach Kleiman isn't finished, and he can't be finished as Memphis has to cut down their roster.

The focus goes long beyond that as they now look to the development of their young stars, and stable veterans that will help shape the Grizzlies future.