Miami Heat Shockingly Begin Full Reset In Latest Trade Proposal
With the recent struggles in the last two postseasons without Jimmy Butler, one thing became clear. The Miami Heat wasn’t properly constructed to repeat their playoff magic.
Although they had a productive offseason by adding Norman Powell and getting a potential quality player in return for Duncan Robinson in Simone Fontecchio, they still feel like they are multiple pieces away from being contenders. If next season doesn’t show any promise in the right direction, a full reset is an option. To kick it off, Bleacher Report proposed a trade to send Tyler Herro to the Detroit Pistons for multiple assets in return.
Detroit Pistons receive: Tyler Herro
Miami Heat receive: Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected)
“Miami, meanwhile, would maximize its long-term flexibility by avoiding Herro's next contract and getting Harris' expiring $26.6 million salary instead,” the article wrote. “Holland's hard work feels like a simple culture fit for the Heat, and the lightly protected future first would give them more ammunition for their next whale hunt.”
If Herro has a significant regression next year following his first All-Star appearance, this trade can become an option to avoid paying him a max contract. From the Pistons’ perspective, they would be receiving much-needed perimeter scoring help for Cade Cunningham. After their first playoff appearance in years, Herro can help increase their chances of contending in a much weaker Eastern Conference next year.
CBS SPORTS FUELS DIVISIVE DWYANE WADE, JAMES HARDEN DEBATE
Following ongoing debates about the greatest players of all time, the comparison between Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and James Harden has increased in popularity.
While completing their All-Quarter Century Second Team, CBS Sports broke down why they chose Wade over Harden as the next best shooting guard after Kobe Bryant. A large reason for their decision was Wade’s superior playoff resume.
“This one comes down to what you prioritize,” the article said. “Statistically, Harden laps Wade. He's scored more points and has done so more efficiently. He's a more prolific rebounder and assister. Harden is a three-time scoring champion. But Wade is a three-time NBA champion, and that's where the biggest difference lies. Harden is actually a more prolific playoff scorer, but he has that nasty penchant for disappearing in the biggest moments. Wade doesn't have those bizarre, single-digit closeout games on his résumé.”
The article goes on to explain why Wade's significantly better defense and his 2006 Finals MVP performance in the postseason outweigh some of Harden’s superior regular-season achievements.
“Even if it was assisted by some pretty questionable officiating, his 2006 Finals performance was a spectacular, career-altering moment,” the article continued. “Harden doesn't have that. He doesn't compare defensively, either, as Wade is the greatest shot-blocking guard of all time and was an absolute menace when he needed to be. Even if Harden's list of regular-season accomplishments is unimpeachable, our voters trusted Wade more when it counted.”
