How Much Money Will Jimmy Butler Lose After His Latest Suspension?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s bank account will take another hit after his latest suspension.
Butler is expected to lose roughly $3.1 million in salary following his second suspension this month. The Heat suspended him for two games Wednesday night after he missed a team flight to Milwaukee.
The $3.1 million is from the nine games Butler missed this month. Miami previously issued a seven-game suspension after Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
However, just because Butler will lose the money now doesn’t mean he can’t regain it later. The NBPA is expected to file a grievance for the Jan. 3 suspension, and one would think they’d also attempt to recoup any money lost this time.
Barring a trade or further punishment, Butler can return next Monday against the Magic.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Heat are having “productive conversations” and moving closer to dealing Butler.
HOLBROOK UPDATES BUTLER MURAL
Miami-based artist Kyle Holbrook made waves with a viral Butler mural in Wynwood following the latter’s initial suspension earlier this month.
Less than a month later, Holbrook and Butler are back for more.
Holbrook unveiled updates to the Butler mural Wednesday, with an emphasis on the All-Star forward’s headband and coffee cup.
“Jimmy Butler has always been a dynamic and complex figure, both on and off the court,” Holbrook said. “This mural evolves with him, capturing the essence of his journey and the dialogue he sparks.”
The headband initially read “I Quit.” Holbrook replaced that text with the phrase “No Comment,” which he says symbolizes “the star’s enigmatic and often unpredictable relationship with the media and his team.”
Meanwhile, the coffee cup now features a combination logo of Big Face Coffee and Mr. Yuck. Previously, the cup read “Please Pay Me.”
“This fusion playfully acknowledges Butler’s entrepreneurial coffee brand while adding an edgy twist that aligns with recent controversies,” Holbrook said.
LOVE POKES FUN AT BUTLER
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love wants to find humor in teammate Butler’s latest suspension.
While Heat fans shared their anger and outrage on social media, Love—who repeatedly cracked jokes during Butler’s seven-game suspension earlier this month—again opted for comedy.
Love shared a Scarface clip on Instagram featuring Tony Montana (Al Pacino) angrily cursing in a restaurant. The five-time All-Star captioned the post, “Jimmy dining out in Miami this evening…”
“You all a bunch of f***in’ a**holes,” Montana says in the clip. “You know why? You don’t have the guts to be what you wanna be. You need people like me.
“You need people like me so you can point your f***in’ fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy,’” Montana continues.
Love has poked fun at Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro recently.
Butler said last week he approved of Love’s humor, even if it came at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
