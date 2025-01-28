NBA Insider Provides Pivotal Jimmy Butler Trade Update After Suspension
The Miami Heat have only nine days (and change) left if they intend on trading suspended forward Jimmy Butler.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania made it clear the Heat aren’t wasting any time trying to find a suitor.
“I’m told the Heat remain engaged with multiple teams on potential Jimmy Butler deals,” Charania reported Monday. “That remain will so over the next week and a half.”
But?
“They have not yet received an offer that matches their asking price,” Charania said.
Miami suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month. Butler walked out of practice Monday, hours before a double-overtime home victory against the Orlando Magic.
The Heat previously punished Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight. He’s missed Miami’s last three games.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
“The phone lines in Miami have been wide open ever since this entire saga began earlier this month,” Charania said.
Lee previously battled Charania last month. The veteran agent questioned Charania’s credibility and integrity after a report Butler preferred a trade.
LEE COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
Anyone hoping for a public feud between the Heat and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is out of luck … for now.
“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
An X user told Lee to “try being an agent” and helping Butler “Rather than playing dominos.”
“I’m fu*king trying Darryl,” Lee wrote back. “Sh*t.”
Lee’s been active on social media throughout his client’s drama-filled season. He called out former NBA champion Channing Frye and Heat legend Tim Hardaway for their respective comments on Butler last week.
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Former Heat Guard Not Shocked by Ex-Teammate Jimmy Butler’s Trade Drama
Former NBA Champion Explains How Teammates View Jimmy Butler Situation
Championship Coach Backs Erik Spoelstra After Jimmy Butler Suspension
Miami Heat Fans Blast Jimmy Butler After Most Recent Suspension
MORE HEAT NEWS
Report: Heat Still Eying Playoffs Amid Jimmy Butler Trade, Suspension Drama
Miami Heat Fans Mock Proposed Stephen Curry Trade
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.