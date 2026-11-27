The Miami Heat started slow, 0-4 to be exact, but then they bounced back to relevance. Miami was on a 7-game win streak, but then that was just ended by the first-place Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers were missing Joel Embiid, but a vintage LeBron James performance led Philadelphia past Miami in comfortable fashion. James had a triple double, including 16 points in the second quarter, when suddenly he turned into Stephen Curry from deep, after struggling with his long-range shot this season. Basically, he did whatever it took to win, as was so often the case when he was with Miami -- only then, he did it with more spectacular athleticism, whereas now it's experience, guile and skill.

This then brings flashbacks to the offseason when the Miami Heat were one of the top contenders to receive the services of James. Miami obviously was hoping James would pick them, but the question is, are the Heat better off without him?

Are the Heat Better Off Without LeBron James?

Nov 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) runs the offense in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, adding James is an easy yes, but to explore this, we have to consider a trickle-down effect. IF they sign James, it could impact other signings that Miami pulled off. The biggest question mark would be if Klay Thompson still would be on the Heat.

Thompson has been sensational for Miami, and his shooting has really made a difference in the Heat’s offense. It is hard to imagine what the offense would look like without his elite shooting, even if you replace him with James.

Another thing to consider is the level of play that Davion Mitchell has performed at this season. He has been stellar and one of the Heat’s best players this season. If James were in Miami, he would surely take the ball out of his hands, and that could change the rhythm Mitchell is in. James is obviously a better player than Mitchell, but Mitchell has been vital to Miami. Things in basketball are not just simple additions. Everything needs to be considered.

To me, this answer boils down to the simple fact of whether Thompson was still on Miami alongside James. If he were not, then there is a real argument that despite James’s greatness, Miami desperately needed shooting. If you had Thompson and James, then it could be hard to argue against adding one of the greatest players of all time.

Hear From Others in the On SI Network

Nov 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball past Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Jay Santos

“With his knowledge of the game, unorthodox athleticism, and veteran presence, it’s hard to imagine that the Heat are better off without LeBron James. Looking at his current role with the 76ers, fourth in the scoring pecking order, the 41-year-old James could’ve operated as a connector for Miami’s starting lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo make for a formidable frontcourt, and Davion Mitchell has raised his ceiling. Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson are passable options at the small forward position, but James remains a better supporting teammate for Antetokounmpo with his size, skill, and experience.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"This may be the wrong time to answer this question, after James carved up the Heat with his passing -- and more surprisingly, his long-range three-point shooting. And yes, James' playmaking would be a boost to any roster, and especially one like Miami's. For the record, I was in favor of the Heat pursuing James, and thought that the Heat represented the best fit for him, since I believed that Miami's defense, which was projected to be the team's strength, would lighten his load.

The Heat's defense has not been elite, however, so I was wrong about that. So maybe Philadelphia, which has more offensive options, actually relieves his overall burden more.

As for the Heat, James' presence would have blocked Davion Mitchell from his full breakout, and the spacing issues may have been more severe. Plus, he brings the national media circus with him, and if the Heat had gotten off to a slow start with him (as they did without him), that might have made it harder for the team to find its footing.

With the Heat still positioned to flesh out the roster over the next year, I'll say that it was probably better not to deal with the distractions. But come back in a year. If they don't get a playmaker anywhere near James' caliber, I may feel differently."