LeBron James' status officially revealed for tonight's Lakers-Hornets matchup
The Charlotte Hornets return to action tonight in their first game following the All-Star break.
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have won six of their last seven games and rank fifth in the Western Conference, will be the opponents.
Lakers forward LeBron James was listed as questionable on the injury report with left ankle soreness. James sat out Sunday's NBA All-Star Game due to the injury.
Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reports that James has been upgraded to available and will play tonight against the Hornets.
Los Angeles enter tonight's home game with nearly a full roster, as only Maxi Kleber is listed as out.
The Hornets LaMelo Ball (ankle soreness) and Mark Williams (return to competition reconditioning) were both listed as probable but will play tonight. Williams returns to the court for the first time since the teams' controversial, rescinded trade earlier this month.
Charlotte aims to snap a three-game losing streak and win at Crypto.com Arena for the first time since December 2022. The Lakers have won the past four meetings including a 112-107 win in Charlotte in January.
